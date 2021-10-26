New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ahoi Ashtami 2021 is another important festival after Karwa Chauth, which is observed eight days before Diwali on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. As per the Purnimant calendar followed in North India, the auspicious day falls during the month of Kartik, while according to the Amanta calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other southern states, it falls in the month of Ashwin. However, the date is the same in both calendars. This year, the day will be observed on October 28, 2021.

Also known as Ahoi Aathe, the fast is similar to Karwa Chauth, but in this, mothers break the fast after sighting the stars instead of the moon.

Ahoi Ashtami 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date- October 28, Thursday

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:49 PM on Oct 28, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 02:09 PM on Oct 29, 2021

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 05:39 PM to 06:56 PM

Evening time for sighting Stars - 06:03 PM

Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami - 11:29 PM

Ahoi Ashtami 2021: Significance

Traditionally, Ahoi Ashtami was dedicated to the sons and mothers used to observe the fast from dawn to dusk. However, the tradition has changed, and now mothers observe fast for all children, that is, for sons as well as daughters.

Also known as Krishnaashtami, on this day, those women who don't have children observe fast and worship Goddess Kushmanda. Women take baths in Radha Kund in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, at Arunodaya (before sunrise).

Ahoi Ashtami 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Take a Sankalp of fasting without any water and food.

- Draw the image of Goddes Ahoi using geru and perform puja before sunset

- Read vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing aarti

- Breakfast after sighting stars

