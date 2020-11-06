New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ahoi Ashtami fasting is done from morning till for the longevity and wellbeing of the sons. It is believed that women keep this fast and pray to Goddess Parvati to protect their children from longevity and untowardness. This year, Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed on November 8. Ahoi Ashtami is also known as Ahoi Aathe. This fast is observed on Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of the month. Like Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami day is also considered to be a day of harsh fasting. And many women do not even consume water throughout the day. Here is Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Samagri of this fast.

Puja Samagari

To pray Goddess on the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, you need- Syahu Mata poster, Gheru, flowers, Idols of Goddess Parvati, long, radish, fruits, oil, paan leaves, cow dung, Chuna.

Ahohi Ashtami Vrat Vidhi

On this day mothers wake up early in the morning, take bath and dressed up in new clothes or clean clothes. Now, draw picture of Ahoi Mata (Mata Parvati), Syahu and her seven sons with cow dung or painting colours. Also, you can use the posters available in the market. Now, take an earthen pot that you have used in Karwa Chauth. Add water to it and make Swastik on it with turmeric. Offer, fruits, radish and flowers to Devi Ahoi.

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha

At the time of Ahoi Ashtami's fast and worship, women must listen to the story of the moneylender family. On this day, mothers fast for their son's happy, healthy and long life. In the evening, after listening to the story of Ahoi Ashtami, offering water to the stars completes the fast. Many years ago there was a moneylender who had 7 sons, 7 daughters-in-law and a daughter. She went to the forest with her sisters-in-law to prepare for the Diwali celebration, where she hoped to get good soil. While digging mud from the ground, a dagger hurt his child, due to which he died. Stunned by the death of her child, Syah Mata cursed the moneylender's daughter to tie her womb. This girl told all her sisters-in-law that one of you should tie her womb. Seeing Nanda in trouble, the youngest sister-in-law agreed to tie her womb. Whenever the younger sister-in-law gave birth to the child due to the curse, child died after 7 days.

In this way 7 of his children died. When he asked a Pandit to solve this problem, he told that she should serve the Surhi cow. She serves Surhi cow wholeheartedly, pleased with her service Gau Mata took her to Syah Mata. Then, on the way, he sees a snake. He goes to bash the child of an eagle. Then she kills the snake. At the same time Garun Phanni comes, Seeing the blood there, he feels that the woman has killed his child. At this, she starts hitting the woman's head with her chop. The woman says that your children are safe. The snake has saved the lives of your children. On hearing this, Garun Pankhini realizes her mistake, then she repents. After listening to the younger daughter-in-law, she herself takes him to Sihu Mata. Impressed by the service of the younger daughter-in-law, Sihu Mata blesses her to be the mother of 7 children. After this, the younger daughter-in-law has seven sons and seven daughters-in-law, a full-fledged family.





