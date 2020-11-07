Ahoi Ashtami 2020 Horoscope: If you want to know about your Ahoi Ashtami zodiac predictions, check it out here:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ahoi Ashtami is a festival that is celebrated with full fervour in Hindu culture. On this day, women keep fast for the well being of their children. This festival holds a very special place in the Hindu religion and it is observed 6-7 days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth. This year, Ahoi Ashtami will take place on Sunday, November 8. This time, this festival is going to be the luckiest for these zodiac signs and is going to make some changes in the work-life and love life of the below-mentioned zodiac signs. Knowing the position of the stars can help us prepare for the challenges ahead. So if you want to know about your Ahoi Ashtami zodiac predictions, check it out here:

Aries

You will get the much-needed co-operation from your in-laws. However, you need to control your anger and emotions and show a bit of patience. The stars suggest that students will have a brilliant day.

Taurus

Now is the time to shine and you will get the reward that you have been waiting for so long. The placement of the stars suggests that your professional reputation will increase. You will be able to fulfil your family obligations.

Gemini

You will be able to get the much-needed support from your friends and family members. There will be a sweetness in relationship with spouse. Students will also get a reward for their hard work.

Cancer

Your bad times are going to come for pause as your finances finally seem to be taking off. If you have been feeling down and out lately, the clouds of gloom may be finally lifting off.

Leo

You will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and seniors today. You will life will gradually improve for you. This is also a good day to sit back and spent time for some introspection.

Virgo

To invite luck your way, ensure that you keep the entrance of the house well lit and beautifully decorated. If possible, use diyas (earthen lamps) and light them using pure ghee, instead of artificial lights. Your financial condition might improve now.

Libra

The stars suggest that your wealth and honour will increase today. You will be able to complete a much-needed task and it will increase your influence in your office. Even lighting a Diya in a coconut shell is bound to bring prosperity and luck your way.

Scorpio

You will get the much-needed support from your life partner today. Your professional life will improve. However, be cautious about your health.

Sagittarius

It will be a wonderful day for you. You will get success in seeking cooperation from others. The stars suggest that your financial condition might improve today.

Capricorn

This festival of lights is sure to bring wealth and good health. Ensure that you wear white this Ahoi Ashtami and light an incense stick in your temple at home. The stars suggest that your financial condition will also improve. Married life will be happy.

Aquarius

Your professional life will improve. However, be cautious about your health. Your bad times are going to come for pause as your finances finally seem to be taking off.

Pisces

If you have been feeling down and out lately, the clouds of gloom may be finally lifting off. Be calm and don’t get into some kind of fight or quarrel with others. Your financial condition might improve today.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma