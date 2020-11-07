Ahoi Ashtami 2020: On this day, women fast for the entire day and abstain even from water throughout the day.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The month of festivities is around the corner. The Ahoi Ashtami is an auspicious festival in the Hindu calendar. On this day, mothers observe fast for their children for their longevity and happy life. This festival is popular in North India and it is similar to Karva Chauth. On this day, women fast for the entire day and abstain even from water throughout the day.

The fast is broken after the mother sights the 'Dhruv tara' in the sky. Some women break the fast after sighting the moon but it might be difficult to follow as the moon rises late in the night on Ahoi Ashtami. On this day, several rules are followed by the women who keep the fast and here we are to help you with the dos and don'ts to follow on this day:

1. One should not wear black or dark clothes while fasting on this day.

2. The food substances like Ginger and garlic are avoided today. These food are called tamsik food and those who eat them on the day of fast faces severe problems.

3. Those who fast on this day should keep the money as a part of Dakshina along with sweets and grains.

4. One should not sleep during the day when fasting.

5. Don't use stale prasad, flowers for puja. It is not recommended to use copper utensils while performing puja rituals.

Ahoi Ashtami 2020 Puja Muhurta

On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, Ahoi Mata is worshipped with proper rituals and methods. The time of worship for this day is 01 hours 19 minutes in the evening. You should worship Ahoi Ashtami between 05:37 pm to 06:56 pm. Ahoi Ashtami ends with the arrival of stars. The time for the arrival of the star is 8:02 pm.

