New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Indian women observe Ahoi fast every tear on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami of the Kartik month for the longevity and well being of their children. This fast is observed 6-7 days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth. This year, Ahoi Ashtami is being celebrated on Sunday, November 8. Mothers keep a day-long fast and rest their fast after observing a star in the sky. In some places, mothers also break their fast with the sighting of the moon.

Date and time of Ahoi Ashtami 2020

This year, the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month starts on 08 November at 07:29 am. Ahoi Ashtami will end on 09 November at 06:50 am. So, the fast of Ahoi Ashtami will be kept on 8 November.

Ahoi Ashtami 2020 Puja Muhurta

On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, Ahoi Mata is worshiped with proper rituals and methods. The time of worship for this day is 01 hours 19 minutes in the evening. You should worship Ahoi Ashtami between 05:37 pm to 06:56 pm. Ahoi Ashtami ends with the arrival of stars. The time for the arrival of the star is 8:02 pm.

Ahoi Ashtami 2020 moonrise time

Moon will appear quite late on Ahoi Ashtami. On this day, there will be a moonrise at 00:02 am. In this case, most of the women will open their fast after observing the stars. In most places, there is a tradition of completing the fast by looking at the stars.

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha

At the time of Ahoi Ashtami's fast and worship, women must listen to the story of the moneylender family. On this day, mothers fast for their son's happy, healthy and long life. In the evening, after listening to the story of Ahoi Ashtami, offering water to the stars completes the fast. Many years ago there was a moneylender who had 7 sons, 7 daughters-in-law and a daughter. She went to the forest with her sisters-in-law to prepare for the Diwali celebration, where she hoped to get good soil. While digging mud from the ground, a dagger hurt his child, due to which he died. Stunned by the death of her child, Syah Mata cursed the moneylender's daughter to tie her womb. This girl told all her sisters-in-law that one of you should tie her womb. Seeing Nanda in trouble, the youngest sister-in-law agreed to tie her womb. Whenever the younger sister-in-law gave birth to the child due to the curse, child died after 7 days.

In this way 7 of his children died. When he asked a Pandit to solve this problem, he told that she should serve the Surhi cow. She serves Surhi cow wholeheartedly, pleased with her service Gau Mata took her to Syah Mata. Then, on the way, he sees a snake. He goes to bash the child of an eagle. Then she kills the snake. At the same time Garun Phanni comes, Seeing the blood there, he feels that the woman has killed his child. At this, she starts hitting the woman's head with her chop. The woman says that your children are safe. The snake has saved the lives of your children. On hearing this, Garun Pankhini realizes her mistake, then she repents.

After listening to the younger daughter-in-law, she herself takes him to Sihu Mata. Impressed by the service of the younger daughter-in-law, Sihu Mata blesses her to be the mother of 7 children. After this, the younger daughter-in-law has seven sons and seven daughters-in-law, a full-fledged family. So she repents. After listening to the younger daughter-in-law, she herself takes him to Sihu Mata. Impressed by the service of the younger daughter-in-law, Sihu Mata blesses her to be the mother of 7 children.

After this, the younger daughter-in-law has seven sons and seven daughters-in-law, a full-fledged family. So she repents. After listening to the younger daughter-in-law, she herself takes him to Sihu Mata. Impressed by the service of the younger daughter-in-law, Sihu Mata blesses her to be the mother of 7 children. After this, the younger daughter-in-law has seven sons and seven daughters-in-law, a full-fledged family.

Posted By: