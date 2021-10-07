New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ever since Neeraj Chopra has won a gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020, he is on a roll. The Javelin star has been getting world recognition and his popularity is increasing like anything. Neeraj has been flooded with advertisement offers and has already graced his presence in TV ads and reality shows.

And talking about his acting and modeling career, the sportsman recently got featured on the cover of the prestigious 'The Man' magazine. Yes, the official social media handle of the publication shared a picture where Neeraj can be seen dressed in an Olive green trench coat with grey trousers and waistcoat. Neeraj has teamed up his classy look with trendy yellow glasses while he is posing alongside a luxury car.

The caption alongside his picture read as, "Is he a supermodel? Is he a superstar? He's India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra @neeraj____chopra , the newest hearththrob of the sporting world, on the #cover of our #october #issue."

Take a look at The Man's Instagram post here:

Isn't he looking dapper?

Well, the world of showbiz is not alien to Neeraj anymore, all thanks to his TV commercial which shot to fame recently. Not just the ad but Neeraj's acting skills were praised by the fans and viewers. Apart from this, he was also invited as a guest on dance reality show Dance+ 6 which is judged by Remo D'Souza, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuff Khan and Punit Pathak.

He has also marked his presence in famous game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Neeraj graced the hotseat with famous Hockey player PR Sreejesh.

For the unversed, Neeraj Chopra represented India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and had won Gold Medal in Javeline Throw.

