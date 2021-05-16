Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2021: Adi Shankara is one of the renowned philosophers of India who revived the Hindu culture, which was on verge of getting extinct.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Adi Shankara, also known as Jagadguru Shankaracharya, is one of the renowned philosophers of India who revived the Hindu culture, which was on verge of getting extinct. He compiled Advaita Vedanta, wherein he explained the Vedas and the importance of Hinduism. So to celebrate the birth of a legendary philosopher every year on the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi of Vaishakha month, we observe his birth anniversary. This year Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti will be celebrated on May 17, 2021. As the special day is around the corner, here's everything one needs to know about Adi Shankracharya.

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2021 Date & Time

Date: May 17, Monday

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 10 am, May 16

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 11:34 am, May 17

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2021 Significance

Adi Shankara was born in a village named Kaladi, Kerala to a Brahmin couple. He passed away when he was just 32-years-old, however, he left behind some of his works that helped in reviving Hinduism. He has written 23 books wherein he has explained in depth the concept of undivided Bramha. He, along with other philosophers, namely Madhava and Ramanuja are credited for contributing towards the revival of Hinduism from getting extinct. He penned a doctrine about the importance of Hinduism and explained the Vedas in Advaita Vedanta. He is also credited with moving the Hindu scholarship from realism to idealism. His publications criticised Mimamsa.

Apart from being a great philosopher, he was also a great poet and composed several devotional prayers in his lifespan. Soundarya Lahari, Nirvana Shalkam and Sivananda Lahari are some of his notable compositions. Not just this, Adi Shankra has also penned his opinion on his understandings of Upanishads, Bhagwat Gita and Brahma Sutras. Also known for building monasteries in India, which are located in Dwaraka, Kashmir, Sringeri and Puri.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv