Acne And Ice: 6 Beauty Benefits Of Using The Cold Therapy On Your Skin

ACNE IS a skin condition that occurs when the hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells. It devlelops when the skin becomes oil-blocked, with dead skin and bacteria. It is also an inflammatory disease caused on the skin which includes one of the symptoms as pimples. People use numerous home remedies and skin care products to treat persistent acne. However, one of the most used hacks to treat pimples and acne is applying ice on the skin. Numerous dermatologists advocate that treating acne-prone skin with ice cubes can slow down the inflammation and minimize skin pores which further reduces excessive oil production.

1. Glowing Skin

Treating skin with gentle ice rubbing can help in improving the blood circulation of the skin. Better blood circulation leads to improved oxygen levels in the skin and a sufficient supply of nutrients and vitamins making the skin glowy.

2. Treats Acne

The anti-inflammatory properties of ice help in reducing and healing acne. It helps in soothing irritated skin and minimizes the pores over the skin. It also helps in reducing the redness caused by pimples making them less noticeable on the skin.

3. Reduces Dark Circles

Along with treating pimples, applying ice cubes under the ice is one of the best remedies for treating dark circles. This remedy helps in reducing the appearance of puffiness and eliminating dark circles.

4. Prevents Anti-Ageing

Rubbing ice cubes on the skin is an amazing way to reduce and prevent the signs of ageing. The coldness of the ice promotes more tightening and limits the appearance of early signs of ageing promoting young and firm skin.

5. Calms Inflammation

Skin can feel raw, itchy and inflammation due to excessive exposure to the sun, rashes, allergies and other skin problems. However, gently rubbing an ice cube over it can soothe the affected area. It helps in constricting the blood vessels, hence soothing the inflammation quickly.

6. Exfoliation

Ice is known to be one of the best and most effective natural skin exfoliators. Rubbing ice gently over the skin has numerous benefits such as reducing inflammation, treating acne, reducing skin pores and many more.

How To Use Ice On Skin

One should not apply ice cubes directly to the skin as they can cause redness and irritation. Experts suggest taking about four to five ice cubes, and wrapping them in a soft cotton cloth. Use this to gently massage the skin in circular motions around twice a day.