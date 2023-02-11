Abraham Lincoln Birth Anniversary: 10 Popular Quotes By Former President Of America

ONE OF the popular leaders, Abraham Lincoln was the 16th President of the United States of America. He was a popular American lawyer, politician and statesman. He served as the 16th president of the United States from 1861 until his assassination in 1865. He played a major role in preserving the Union during the American Civil war and brought the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

He was known to be a strong and accomplished leader and wrestler. He invented a device to free steamboats that ran aground and became the only president to have a patent. On the 213th birth anniversary of Abraham Lincoln, we bring you some popular quotes by him to share with your friends.

Popular Quotes By The Former President Of America

"We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution."

"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves."

"Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power."

"The most reliable way to predict the future is to create it."

"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt."

"I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts."

"You must remember that some things legally right are not morally right."

"We seek not to overthrow the constitution, but to overthrow those who would pervert."

"It is a sin to be silent when it is your duty to protest."