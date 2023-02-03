Abdominal Pain: Common Causes And Ways To Treat It At Home

Fri, 03 Feb 2023 05:09 PM IST
THE REGION between your ribs and pelvis is called the abdominal region. The only person who can accurately describe your abdominal pain is you. Always be assured that your stomach ache is taken seriously by your doctor. With diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, or flatulence, there may be a pain similar to a cramp. It can also be connected to menstruation, miscarriage, or issues with reproduction in people who were born with a gender preference. Without medical intervention, this discomfort may ebb and flow.
Abdominal Pain Causes
Although they are more frequently recognised to induce pelvic discomfort, menstrual cramps can also result in lower abdomen pain. Additionally, these illnesses may alter digestion, resulting in constipation or diarrhoea.
Intestinal Problems
- Indigestion
- Gas and discomfort
- Constipation.
- Diarrhea.
- Food intolerances and allergies
- Foodborne illness
Inflammation
- Gastrointestinal virus (stomach flu)
- Stomach ulcer disease
- Urinary tract infection (UTI) and acid reflux disease (GERD)
Cycle Of Female Reproduction
- Period cramps
- Ovulation discomfort
Cures For Abdominal Pain At Home
The diagnosis determines the treatment for stomach pain. Drugs that lessen inflammation might be able to ease stomach aches brought on by ulcers. Surgery to remove the gall bladder may be necessary if it is inflamed. Some types of stomach discomfort may be relieved by a variety of home treatments.
- Soda
- Bitters
- Ginger tea with chamomile and the BRAT diet (bananas, rice, apple sauce, and toast)
- Apple cider vinegar
- Heating pad
- Peppermint