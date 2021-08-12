‘Nation First, Always First’ will be the theme of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. All Indian Olympians who represented the country at Tokyo 2020 will also grace the occassion.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: For almost two centuries, the British ruled India, first through East India Company and then through the ‘Crown’ at London’s Buckingham Palace and British parliament. As India came out of the colonial clutches of British to become an independent sovereign republic following erstwhile British India’s division into India and Pakistan, 15th August came into being as India’s Independence Day.

How did August 15 become India's Independence Day?



Lord Mountbatten was directed by the post-World War-II British parliament to transfer the power to Indians by June 30, 1948. Many Indian freedom fighters and politicians believed that waiting until June 1948 was not worth it. “If he had waited till June 1948, there would have been no power left to transfer,” C Rajagopalachari had famously said.



The date of change of power, therefore, was preponed by Lord Mountbatten to August, 1947.



The Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons on July 4, 1947, and was passed in two weeks finally becoming a law. It led to the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, through the creation of the Dominions of India and Pakistan.

“The date I chose came out of the blue. I chose it in reply to a question. I was determined to show I was master of the whole event. When they asked had we set a date, I knew it had to be soon. I hadn’t worked it out exactly then — I thought it had to be about August or September and I then went out to the 15th August. Why? Because it was the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender (in World War II).” Lord Mountbatten was quoted as saying in ‘Freedom at Midnight’.

Since then, August 15 is celebrated as India's Independence day. This year will be marked as the 75th Independence day of the nation.

‘Nation First, Always First’ will be the theme of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. All Indian Olympians who represented the country at Tokyo 2020 will also grace the occassion.

