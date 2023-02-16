7-times-sobhita-dhulipala-slayed-in-gorgeous-outfits

SOBHITA Dhulipala steals the show with her ease and understated yet stunning aesthetic statement. Sobhita Dhulipala, what a gorgeous beauty this tinsel town is. She never skips a chance to flaunt her beauty in front of her devoted followers. The ethnic fashionista Sobhita is renowned for her elegant drapes, which range from stunning organza to complex chikankari lace sarees. Her followers like her sense of style, and the world of ethnic fashion inspiration should pay special attention to her sarees.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked lovely in a beige and gold organza saree with a red and gold blouse and traditional jewellery.

Sobhita Dhulipala created a chic appearance by pairing a metallic drape from Akaaro with a black strappy blouse. Shobhita nailed the appearance by wearing the ideal saree with a very understated black starched blouse.

Sobhita's backless black blouse and embroidered black and white drape gave her appearance a contemporary twist. The saree she is wearing is from the designer brand Rishi and Vibhuti.

Sobhita donned a pale green organza saree decorated with geometric motifs and gold borders, along with a sleeveless blouse that featured sheer accents. She is wearing clothing made by Raw Mango. Her style is completed by the gorgeous hessian detailing on her sleeveless, close-neck shirt.

Sobhita donned a light blue Devnaagri saree with a white lace border and white embroidery, as well as a backless and sleeveless white top.

Devnaagri's beige organza sheer saree with detailed sheer embroidery was worn by Sobhita. Also, she looked great wearing this saree with a straightforward yet sophisticated sleeveless blouse.

Intricate flower embroidery and a full-sleeved lace top adorned Sobhita's lace saree.