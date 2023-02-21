7-times-pooja-hegde-left-us-starstruck-with-her-stunning-lehengas

POOJA Hegde's followers love her sense of style, whether it's her modern look, her lovely sarees, or her stunning lehengas. The next wedding season would be the ideal time to wear her most fashionable lehengas, which are gorgeous, stylish, and celebratory. Ranveer Singh, the most dynamic and versatile actor in Indian cinema, is the star of her most recent film, Circus. Pooja simply dazzled her audience with her acting prowess in the film.

Pooja is without a doubt one of the most beautiful, talented, and intelligent actors in Hollywood. She also never misses an opportunity to dazzle her admirers with her striking, seductive, and sexy appearance. Try to dress like Pooja Hegde throughout this wedding season to get everyone's attention online.

Pooja looked stunning in the short-sleeved top and skirt that were part of her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla chikankari lehenga.

With a pastel green lehenga with beading and floral embellishments, Pooja Hegde looked lovely. The beautiful lehenga and airy dupatta were paired with a short-sleeved green blouse.

Arpita Mehta's embroidered lehenga for Pooja featured heavy, complex beige and ivory threadwork, mirror work accents, and an embroidered dupatta.

For the Diwali celebrations, Pooja Hegde chose a vivid lime lehenga with sheer lace accents and a strapless spaghetti blouse with a plunging neckline. She had a matching sheer dupatta as well.

During Cirkus promotions, Pooja Hegde wore a gorgeous black and golden lehenga with a gold scoop neckline embellished shirt and a black lehenga skirt.

Pooja chose a burgundy dress with sequins, beads, and crystal embroidery from designer Seema Gujral for her brother's sangeet ceremony.

During her brother's haldi ceremony, Pooja Hegde wore an ivory costume with beautiful ivory and gold embroidery on the lehenga, a strapless top, and a sheer dupatta with patti borders.