7 Times Deepika Padukone Rocked The Red Carpet With Her Stunning Looks

BOLLYWOOD'S top star in India We're talking about the queen, Deepika Padukone, not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. No matter what she does, whether it be in movies, outfits, or public appearances, Deepika never fails to dazzle her fans.

She is always the one who enjoys displaying her attractiveness. Here are some of her favourite prior red carpet ensembles: When she enters in one of her many outfits, the red carpet extends in front of her. We have adored her for everything, from her street-style appearance to her sarees.

Deepika Padukone was the epitome of beauty, and her only accessories were a gorgeous necklace and pair of earrings. With contoured cheekbones, long, mascara-coated eyelashes, and bright red lipstick, she emphasised her cheeks.

Deepika Padukone appeared on the red carpet wearing a Versace-inspired dress with a low back for Louis Vuitton. The strappy dress included lace accents around the waist and a peplum neckline. We were unable to take our eyes off of the Cartier drop necklace that was worn with it.

Deepika wore a really unusual attire to the Cannes Film Festival. Deep V-necklines and fringe-like accents were included in the attire. Deepika accessorised the look with stone-studded rings, hanging earrings, and a pair of strappy black heels.

What a gorgeous outfit Deepika was wearing! The coral-colored one-shoulder dress featured dramatic sleeves and a plunging neckline. Coral lipsticks and a pair of contrast-colored green earrings completed Deepika's look.

Richard Quinn's line of floral midi dresses was worn by Deepika. The black corset-style design at the bustline of the strapless tube dress gave it a stunning flowery flair. The diva's nude makeup complemented her colourful outfit well.

Deepika Padukone wore Louis Vuitton to the Cannes Film Festival. The brand's Cruise 2022 collection featured a floor-length gown with a stunning fringed cape. Strong mascara, sparkling gold eyelids, and kohl-filled eyes were all features of Deepika's dewy makeup.

At the Elle Beauty Awards, Deepika Padukone took home the Global Icon Award. She wore a tulle flare, a black waist belt, rolled-up slides, and a collared neckline.