7 Harmful Ways Smoking Affects Your Skin And Body

Smoking has numerous disadvantages and is detrimental to one's health.

TOBACCO SMOKE should be avoided by both smokers and nonsmokers because it contains a number of harmful chemicals to one's health.The dangers of tobacco extend even to modest amounts. Of the more than 7,000 chemicals included in tobacco smoke, at least 250 are known to be harmful, including ammonia, carbon monoxide, and hydrogen cyanide.

Everyone is aware that smoking is bad for each and every organ that makes up the human body. Therefore, quitting smoking can significantly reduce a person's risk of contracting a smoking-related disease.

Seven ways they impact our bodies and skin are listed below:

The skin actually thins as a result of smoking. The study found that smokers' skin can be up to 40% thinner than that of non-smokers.

Smoking accelerates the ageing process by reducing collagen levels and depleting the body's supply of vitamin C, both of which are necessary for maintaining the firmness and youthful appearance of our skin.

By harming the elastin fibres that give our skin strength and suppleness, it also hastens the process of wrinkle creation.

Additionally, smoking affects the endocrine system, which is in charge of hormone release, and alters the body's general composition by raising the waist-to-hip ratio.

Long-term smoking will make your teeth yellow, induce halitosis (poor breath), and darken the fingers and fingernails on the hands used to handle the cigarettes.

In comparison to non-smokers, there are a lot of smokers who also have a threefold increased risk of developing the chronic skin ailment psoriasis.

Additionally, it makes the body more full of free radicals, which worsen skin conditions and weaken the immune system.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)