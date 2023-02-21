7-best-weekend-getaways-around-kochi-to-add-to-your-kerala-travel-diaries

EVERY type of traveller can find something to enjoy in Kerala, a stunning tropical state with lovely scenery and vibrant terrain. Locals are fortunate to visit a new place every other weekend.

One of Kerala's major cities, Kochi is easily accessible from a variety of locations, making it simple to get to peaceful locations. You can take advantage of a long weekend by visiting one of the weekend getaways from Kochi on our list.

Idukki

Kerala's Idukki is a hill station with a lot of hiking trails, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations.

Varkala

Varkala, a picturesque seaside village 150 kilometres from Kochi, is well-known for its sea cliff, breathtaking ocean vistas, and romantic sunsets.

Vagamon

Vagamon, a hill town 110 kilometres from Kochi, draws visitors all year round because of its picturesque surroundings.

Alleppey

The Laccadive Sea, St. Andrew's Basilica, and Krishnapuram Palace are a few of the tourist attractions in Alleppey, a picturesque backwater in Kerala that is 85 kilometres from Kochi.

Thekkady

A haven for those who enjoy the outdoors, Thekkady is home to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, which is renowned for its diverse flora and animals.

Thrissur

Visitors from all over the world flock to Vadakkumnathan Temple, a temple village in Kochi that features South Indian architecture.

Munnar

Around 125 kilometres from Kochi is the picturesque South Indian hill station of Munnar. Visitors can visit the Tewa Museum and Mattupetty Dam, and there are exotic tea estates and mesmerising scenery.