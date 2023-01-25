6 Times Keerthy Suresh's Ethnic Style Game Exceeded Our Expectations

KEERTHY SURESH is one of the most fashionable, best, and most talented actresses in the South. Keerthy Suresh has a distinctive sense of style, particularly in terms of her ethnic preferences. She gives her unique touch to every garment, whether it be extravagant lehengas or stunning curtains. We chose a few of Keerthy's ethnic outfits that we think will brighten any day.

Keerthy Suresh shone in a floral white sheer saree from the apparel line Tifara. The actress paired the stunning floral drape—which featured multicoloured blooms on a white background—with a strappy top.

Don't you think Keerthy Suresh's appearance is really mesmerizing? Her entire white and lime-colored dress featured intricate needlework and shimmering sequins. She carried a light dupatta and paired it with a strapless blouse with matching embroidery.

Just take a peek at her in this magnificent, priceless drape with sheer accents. It was the ideal fusion of glamour and style. In order to complete her monochromatic style, Keerthy Suresh paired it with a full-sleeved shirt in the same colour scheme.

Keerthy's golden ivory organza saree from Anavila was unquestionably popular. The actress wore a short-sleeved shirt in the same colour scheme as the ethnic saree. She had only one piece of jewellery on: a studded necklace.

Keerthy Suresh never misses an opportunity to show off her beauty; just have a look at her in her stunning blush pink outfit. The diva paired the airy, flowery drape, which was designed with delicate flowers all over, with a backless blouse that had sparkly accents that really provided more colour to the whole look.

The most stylish wedding guest attire is Keerthy's shimmering gold saree. To give contrast to her monochromatic ensemble, the diva paired the sequined drape from the brand Rimple & Harpreet Narula with a multicoloured embroidered shirt.