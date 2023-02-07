6 Times Bride To-Be Kiara Advani Took Our Breath Away In Manish Malhotra Outfits

Our hearts were warmed by the actress's latest gorgeous appearance. (Image Credit: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

BOLLYWOOD has given us some of the best and most accomplished actresses of all time, and over the years, all of the magnificent and beautiful women have given us a wide variety of outfit options that you can truly add to your wardrobe. On the other hand, one of the all-time most attractive actresses is Kiara Advani.

Today, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will get married, and the actress frequently appears wearing the designer's clothes. It wouldn't be shocking if Kiara chose Manish Malhotra to design her stunning wedding attire.

One of Bollywood's most attractive and gifted actresses is Kiara Advani. Kiara never misses an opportunity to show herself, and she always produces the best films. In a green saree, Kiara Advani looks stunning. She wore a strapless blouse with the sequin-studded drape. Our hearts were warmed by the actress's latest gorgeous appearance.

She chose a sequin saree and wore it with a straightforward, monochromatic top with a plunging neckline.

The epitome of glamour in Kiara Advani's look book is her bronze-gold metallic saree. She wore the drape with a strappy sequin blouse and revealing heels, and she looked stunning.

Manish Malhotra's pastel pink lehenga was Kiara Advani's choice. The stunning blush ensemble was completed with a plunging neckline top and a colourful skirt.She paired it with a thick dupatta made of sequins.

Kiara Advani is a master at modernising time-honored pieces. In another Manish Malhotra saree, Kiara has her aesthetic preferences minimally right. She chose a stunning ivory saree with embroidered and beaded details.

Kiara Advani selected a gorgeous, semi-sheer gown and teamed it with a shirt with a sweetheart neckline. She made the ideal style decision by selecting a polka-dot ensemble.