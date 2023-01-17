6 Things Men Secretly Find Attractive In Women Revealed

YOU HAVE the power to win him over with certain actions, whether done consciously or unconsciously. It can be your dimples, a soft smile, or the way you gaze at him. Continue reading to find out more about these minor qualities about you that he finds appealing.

Peculiar Piercings

Men find body piercings more attractive the more discrete they are. Men perceive women with distinctive body piercings as being very self-assured. Most men and women with strange and fantastic piercing ideas are undoubtedly attracted to one another.

Messy Hair Bun

Some guys find dishevelled hair appealing, particularly when it appears excellent without effort. Guys typically prefer hair as long as it doesn't look unkempt or ungroomed. Unless they have a thing for hair or girls with specific haircuts, some guys prefer girls with natural-looking hair.

Natural Fragrance

We're talking about how you smell naturally, without perfume or deodorant, which attracts men. It's actually a really good approach to determining whether you and someone else are physiologically compatible. Science says it's a good indicator if they like the way you smell.

Giving Him A Back And Neck Massage

Guys have certain erogenous places on their necks, and massaging those points calms both their body and mind. Intimacy between two people in a relationship can also be increased through massage. Men feel at ease when your girl's smooth, gentle hands touch their bodies.

Touching His Hair With Her Fingers

He will lean toward you and close his eyes as you run your fingers through his hair. Some men are quite protective of their hair, so they don't like having just anyone touch it. You can improve their experience by giving their scalp a mild massage.

Wearing Men's Clothes

When women wear their clothing, guys adore it. This might be a sweatshirt, a pair of joggers, or even a set of boxer shorts. Men's clothing is not made to fit a woman's body's natural curves. As a result, when you put them on, the clothes are displayed to them in a new way.