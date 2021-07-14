New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Skincare is one of the most talked-about topics when it comes to beauty. People not just spend a hefty amount on their face and skincare products but also they don't hesitate to experiment with a different variety of creams and lotions available in market.

At times users leave no stone unturned and try out each and everything to enhance the texture of their skin be it through ayurvedic or chemical-based beauty products. As a result, they often end up complaining that nothing seems to work for them. This is probably because of certain skincare myths that people have been believing in for a long time.

If you love reading beauty and wellness articles or have been on the internet to find your best body care products or natural products for skin, the chances are that you have consumed a ton of data, then you are at the right page. Here we are busting some common myths related to facial care beauty products so you can move a step ahead in achieving your picture-perfect skin!



Myth: Sunscreen is just a summer thing

Fact: Winters and monsoons have comparatively pleasant mornings than summers but that does not mean that sun rays can not be harmful. They simply aren't very strong because of the cold weather. Therefore, one must continue using a sun protection shield irrespective of the season because sunscreens protect your skin from the harmful UV and UB rays of the sun which can cause serious health issues like skin cancer.



Myth: Skin needs exfoliation everyday



Fact: Exfoliating your skin every day is a beauty and wellness sin! Yes, it's true! Exfoliation is the process of deep cleaning your skin by removing dirt and oil clogged in the pores. Our skin naturally sheds dead skin cells. Exfoliating it every day will damage the skin and strip it off its natural oils, leaving it flaky and dry.



Myth: Makeup is bad for skin



Fact: Well, excess of anything is bad especially when it is a chemical-based product. But following a good quality beauty regime and using healthy makeup products won't clog your pores or trap dirt in your skin. However, make sure to remove your makeup after you are done with the day and are about to sleep. This is because going to sleep with your makeup on can break down the collagen which can further cause premature ageing.



Myth: Expensive product is always the better one



Fact: This is not always true! What makes a product better than the other is its composition and formulation. Every skin reacts differently to different ingredients. We must choose products that work best with our skin type. You may consult a dermatologist to know more about your skin so you can pick your ayurvedic skincare products more wisely.



Myth: I have oily skin and should not use a moisturiser

Fact: Many believe that using moisturisers and creams on oily skin causes skin breakouts. Excess sebum production and clogged pores are the significant causes of acne, and your moisturiser is simply, well, a moisturiser! It nourishes your skin and keeps it soft and supple! Ensure that you use a lightweight or gel-based moisturiser for oily skin, and you are good to go.



Myth: A little drop is enough for skin



Fact: In the world of 'Nude Makeup Look' less however is indeed more. But, we are talking about the skincare here and not just about makeup. So, unless a product asks to use a small dollop, you must use as much as required to reap the benefits. It is not a one-size-fits-all situation with facial care beauty products. Some spread easily, while others need to be used in thick layers to work more efficiently.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal