6 Healthy Food Items For Pregnant Women To Binge On This Winter Season

The best foods for pregnancy in the winter are those listed below. (Image Credit: Freepik)

DURING PREGNANACY, it's crucial to keep an eye on your diet. There are several meals available in the winter that can give us wonderful nutrients. The main five food groups—cereals, legumes, fruits, vegetables, milk and its products, and fats—should all be included in a balanced diet.

Legumes

Legumes include lentils, peas, beans, chickpeas, soybeans, and peanuts. Legumes are a great plant-based source of calcium, iron, protein, fibre, and folate. Folic acid is one of the most crucial B vitamins (B9).

Milk And Dairy Products

Milk can be used in a variety of dishes during the winter. These dishes add to the milk's flavour while also providing nourishment. Milk can be used to provide flavour and nutrition to soups. For added flavour, you might also have milk that has been blended with ginger, turmeric, or saffron.

Cereals And Grains

One such cereal that is popular in the winter is millet (bajra). Little millet and proso millet are just two of the many millet kinds. Iron, protein, dietary fibre, potassium, antioxidants, calcium, and folate are among the nutrients that millets are a good source of.

Vegetables

The body needs certain nutrients in this climate, which are present in seasonal vegetables. Include drumsticks, yams, sweet potatoes, beetroot, spinach, amaranth greens, fenugreek, mustard, and mustard leaves in your diet. Many health advantages come from including these vegetables when pregnant.

Nuts And Seeds

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in foods like walnuts, flax seeds, and chia seeds, which support a child's neurodevelopment. The body receives wholesome fats from nuts and seeds in addition to a variety of other nutrients.

Fruits

It is advised to consume meals high in vitamin C when pregnant to improve the body's ability to absorb iron. These fruits are low in calories and a wonderful source of antioxidants and folate. Oranges, sweet limes, apples, apricots, guavas, and gooseberries are some examples of winter fruits.