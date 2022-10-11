6 Effective Tips To Get The Perfect Skin This Winter Season

WITH the changing weather, winters are approaching. The cold weather of winter provides a good and healthy environment for human health. However, cold air, harsh winter winds, dry indoor heats and low humidity levels steal away the moisture from your skin. Winter air dries out skin and causes rashes and irritation.

To prevent the dryness and itchiness caused by the winter season, you can include several tips in your skin care. A good and effective skin care routine is what you require to beat the dryness that winter season formulates on the skin. Read below some effective tips to take care of your skin in chilly winters.

1. Moisturize right after bathing or washing

Hot water baths tend to source energy in your body. Anytime when you wash your hands, face or body, it strips away the natural oils of the body and makes your skin feel dry and itchy. Therefore, it is essential to moisturize your skin to prevent any dryness. Some effective ways of moisturizing your skin are to apply petroleum jelly or any other moisturizing oil.

2. Use super fatted soap

Super fatted soaps are enriched with oils, vegetable butter which leave a light protective layer on your skin to keep it hydrated for a long time after shower. They create more hydrating bars.

3. Cleanse your skin

Cleansing is an important factor to help the skin maintain a good level of hydration. Cleansing balances the pH level of the skin and enables sufficient water and product retention.

4. Use Sunscreen

Using sunscreen is one of the best and easiest ways to protect your skin and help in moisturizing. Sunscreen prevents sunburn, skin cancer and premature aging. It provides overall protection from the sun's harmful UV rays and evens out the skin tone, therefore, nourishing your skin. It acts as a hydrating agent and helps in the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.

5. Use Natural Oils

The natural oils moisturize our skin deeply and provide hydrated and glowing skin. Natural oils are a must-have in skin care for winters as they have proven ability to moisturize and rejuvenate the different skin types.

6. Include Occlusives to your routine

Occlusives are the moisturizing agents that work by forming a protective layer on the surface of the skin and create barriers to prevent the skin from drying out. Common occlusives include oils, butter, petroleum jelly, beeswax etc. Occlusive is present in moisturizing creams, ointments, and hydrating masks to help avert dryness.