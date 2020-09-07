The hectic pace of everyday living made physical and mental fitness a big challenge. Have a look at these easy and natural ways to improve your mental and physical health.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Wellness is an active process that takes its own time to be developed as a habit. But, with the hectic pace of everyday living, improving physical and mental health seems to be a goal that needs a big-time commitment. When it comes to some severe health issues, we visit the doctors and take medications. But, have you ever realised that this temporary medication will not help you in the long run. The easy and simple tips given below can help you stay fit and healthy.

1. Drink a lot of water: Several studies have found that drinking a lot of water keeps your body temperature normal. This keeps you fresh and energetic whole day. Water also fights disease-causing bacteria and helps in maintaining physical fitness.

2. Take proper sleep: The researchers say, having 7-8 hour sleep is very important for all age groups. It is important to give proper relaxation to the body and brain. So, don’t take your sleep lightly.

3. Exercise and Meditation: We all skip this step in our daily life, and this is the reason why we are falling in the trap of diseases. 15-minute meditation and 15-minute exercise can change your experience.

4. Keep yourself motivated: Whatever you do, wherever you go, you must be aware of your caliber. You need to pump up yourself to stay away from any kind of negativity.

5. Take proper diet: The work pressure and easy availability of packed-food have made us dependent on this unhealthy diet. But, it is very necessary to keep a balanced and nutritional diet to maintain mental and physical health.

6. Take regular breaks: A number of times in a day, we feel physically or mentally tired, at such moments, one should take a break. Take 10 mins nap or take a walk. This will help in regulating your hormones and it will relax your body. So, this one step can keep you both mentally and physically healthy.

Posted By: Srishti Goel