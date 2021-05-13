We have listed down Do's and Don'ts to keep your lungs healthy amid the ongoing COVID pandemic situation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rapid scale, with over 3.5 lakh cases reported every day. The second have of novel coronavirus is deadlier than the first wave, which is causing severe effects on the entire body, including kidneys, heart and the nervous system. However, more than any other parts, SARS-CoV-2 is causing grave effects on the lungs, even in patients who are suffering from a mild infection.

Earlier, we informed you about exercises you should do to strengthen your lungs. Now, in this article, we have listed down Do's and Don'ts to keep your lungs healthy amid the ongoing COVID pandemic situation.

Dos

Exercise Daily: Physical exercise is essential to keep your lungs healthy amid the COVID-9 pandemic or if you have contracted the virus. It will strengthen your lungs and will keep them in good shape. As per health experts, one should regularly do aerobic exercise, walking, swimming, running, etc.

Breathe Deeply: Even a few minutes of deep breathing is quite beneficial for your lungs. It does not just clear the lungs but also increases the vital capacity. Also, deep breathing reduces anxiety and stress.

Eat Healthy: Eating fruits and vegetable-rich with protein, starchy carbohydrates helps in keeping the lungs healthy. Also, make sure to include dairy products in your diet to get all nutrients.



Don'ts

Avoid Smoking: Smoking is injurious to health it not just increases the risk of lung cancer but also, worsens the conditions if you have tested positive from COVID-19.

Avoid exposure to pollutant: Make sure you stay indoors when there is a rise in air pollution, otherwise, it might damage your lungs.

Avoid crowd: Maintain social distance when out, wear N95 masks and carry sanitiser for protection.

Avoid over-exercising: Do not over-exercise and make the balanced fusion of different easy exercises to stay fit.

