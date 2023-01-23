6 Best Protein-Rich Foods For Vegetarian That Are Non-Meat

PROTEIN HAS many roles in the human body. It helps in repairing and building the tissues in the body. Protein is an important building block of bones, cartilage, muscles, and skin. Non-vegetarians get a platter full of proteins from food sources such as meat, chicken, eggs, and many more. Whereas, on the other hand, vegetarians find it a bit difficult to find the correct and enough amounts of proteins in their regular diet. Therefore, we bring you a compiled list of the best protein food sources for vegetarians to satiate their bodies with enough amounts of proteins.

1. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is rich in numerous health-promoting nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, iron, selenium, and vitamin B6. It is a food paste made from dry-roasted peanuts. It is rich in heart-healthy fats and is a good source of proteins for vegetarians. Peanut butter can be a good source of protein for vegetarians looking to include more protein in their diets. According to Healthline, A 3.5-ounce (100-gram) portion of peanut butter contains ( 4 ): Carbohydrates: 22 grams of carbs (14% of calories), 5 of which are fiber. Protein: 22.5 grams of protein (14% of calories), which is quite a lot compared with most other plant foods.

2. Eggs

Eggs are another yet most healthy food options to include in your regular diet. Eggs are packed full of high-quality protein, making them ideal parts of varied dietary patterns for a healthy body. From providing strong muscles, eggs can help maintain and repair body tissues and muscles. They are versatile food options that you can include in your regular diet to meet the daily requirements of protein.

3. Milk

Milk is one of the excellent sources of calcium and protein. Other essential nutrients in milk include calcium, protein, and vitamin D which are important for human health. According to Healthline, the nutritional composition of milk is highly complex, It contains every single nutrient that the body needs.

4. Seeds

Seeds are a great source of healthy fats, fibers, vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Seeds are enriched with healthy fats, vegetarian protein, fiber, and antioxidant polyphenols that can help reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases.

5. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a great source of vitamins, fibers, and minerals. They help in aiding weight management, reduce the risk of diseases and improve all-over digestion. As per Healthline, Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein, making them an excellent food for people who don't eat meat or animal products. A 1-cup (164-gram) serving provides about 14.5 grams of protein, which is comparable to the protein content of similar foods like black beans and lentils.

6. Walnuts

Walnuts are the edible seed of any tree of the genus Juglans, particularly the Persian or English walnut. They are made up of 65 percent fats and 15 percent of proteins. They are rich in heart-healthy foods and high in antioxidants and can improve brain health and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.