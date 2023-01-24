6 Best Destinations In India To Spend The Long Republic Day 2023 Weekend

FOR THOSE looking for a short vacation, Republic Day 2023 delivers a long weekend. The new standard is to plan a staycation without compromising on a brief vacation as the "work from home" attitude spreads across the nation. What is there to dislike about it? Therefore, we have put together a list of locations that you can visit in your area.

kemmangundi

Around 280 kilometres separate Bengaluru from the picturesque hill town of Kemmangundi. The village is well-known for picnics, hiking, and trekking. It is the location of the Royal Horticultural Society of Karnataka and some of the most beautiful gardens.

Madikeri

In Karnataka's Coorg region is the captivating hill town of Madikeri. For its stunning environment, it is frequently referred to as "the Scotland of India." It is essential to watch the sunset from Raja's Seat while visiting Madikeri.

Mashobra

Mashobra is situated about 350 kilometres from Delhi in the Himachal Pradesh province's Shimla district. Craignano Nature Park and the Reserve Forest Sanctuary are two of the key draws in this area. This hill village is a perfect place to spend a relaxing weekend because it is surrounded by tranquil streams and orchards.

Lansdowne

A tranquil little hamlet for a brief retreat from the city's bustle is Lansdowne in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The Bhulla Lake, Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, and St. John's Church are among the town's top sights.

Kolad

Kayaking, rappelling, and whitewater rafting are just a few of the water sports that are popular on Kolad's Kundalika River. The town's rich vegetation and open skies make it the perfect place to camp out and have a barbecue while stargazing.

Sula Vineyards

This vineyard is renowned for producing high-end wines and growing grapes of excellent quality. This unique vineyard is about 175 kilometres from Mumbai and spans acres of land. So, while sipping wine and taking in the gorgeous surroundings, share a plate of an exquisitely prepared Italian meal with the people that matter most to you.