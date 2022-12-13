Zika Virus Found In 5 Year Old Karnataka Girl: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And All You Need To Know

A FIVE-year-old girl has been tested positive for Zika virus in Karnataka and has been advised to take precautionary measures. Zika virus was first ever reported in Uganda in the year 1947. The Health Minister, K Sudhakar on this situation said that "there is no need for any worry or concern, as the government is taking all the necessary steps and measures and will also be issuing a set of guidelines."

What is Zika Virus?

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus which was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in a Rhesus macaque monkey followed by pieces of evidence of infection and disease in humans in other African counties in the 1950s. The periodic human infections of zika virus were detected in Africa and Asia from 1960s to 1980s. However, since 2007 outbreaks, the virus infections have been recorded in the parts of the world including Africa, America, Asia and the Pacific.

This virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquitoes, which usually bit in the daytime. The infection of this virus is associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis in adults and children. WHO in February 2016, declared this virus-borne disease a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The cases of this virus significantly declined from 2017 onwards globally.

Symptoms of Zika Virus

People infected with the zika virus generally do not show any symptoms. It typically starts 3-14 days after the infection. Some common symptoms include mild rashes, fever, conjunctivitis, joint and muscle pain, headaches, and malaise which last for about 2-7 days. However, the diagnosis of the zika virus requires laboratory confirmation.

Tranmission of Zika Virus

It is transmitted by infected mosquitoes of the Aedes genus mainly in the tropical and subtropical regions. These mosquitoes also have the ability to cause dengue, urban yellow fever and chikungunya. The zika virus can also b transmitted from a mother to the fetus during pregnancy, sexual contact, organ transplantations and transfusion of blood and blood products.

Treatment of Zika Virus

As per WHO, there is no specific treatment available for this virus infection or disease. The symptoms of rashes, fever, and joint and muscle pain are treated with antipyretics or analgesics. If the symptoms worsen, patients should seek medical care and advice as soon as possible. Also, there is no vaccine available yet to prevent or treat the zika virus infection.

How To Protect Yourself From Zika Virus

1. Zika virus can pr transmitted through sexual contact from one person to another. Therefore, using condoms may reduce the chances of transmission during intercourse.

2. Limit your travelling. The zika virus infection outbreaks have occurred in many different countries. Therefore, be vigilant.

3. Take the necessary steps to protect yourself from mosquito bites. One can use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents as directed on their packages. Wear clothes which cover full arms and legs.

