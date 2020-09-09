New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk| The fashion influencers on Instagram have taken their upping game on makeup and fashion with lots of useful tips. Recently, we've come across many videos on the photo-blogging site about how to turn a scarf into tops. All you need is a little twist and turn and you might be the next Instagram sensation. Do you know, you can use scarfs in several different ways? Scarfs are significantly more than a Winter adornment as it tends to be the go-to thing in your closet with right tying methods.

Here are 5 different ways to turn your regular scarf into a top:

1. Halter Top

* Take a large scarf and fold over your back close to your shoulder.

*Hold it over your back, somewhat closer to your shoulder bones

*Now, bring the ends to your front and cross them at your chest.

*Repeat the step and turn it at the back of your neck.

*Now tie a simple knot and you are ready to go!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amélie Dias (@amelie.dias) onAug 3, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

(Video Credit: Amelie Das)

2. One-shoulder Top

* Take a rectangle-shaped scarf

*Now, take the two closures on the smaller side and tie them together.

*Now take your arm through that hole

*Next step is to wrap it diagonally across your chest.

* Now bring it around your back and repeat the wrapping step until you run of material.

* Last step is to tuck in the end of the scarf.

* For making sure about the top use security pins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BK ( Bandgi Kalra ) 🧿 (@bandgikalra) onSep 4, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

(Video Credit: Bandgi Kalra)

3. Scarf backless top

*Take a scarf

* Fold it to your desired width and place it at the front of your chest

*Now bring the ends to the back and tie them in a knot

*Bring the ends around to the front and tuck them in

*Secure the top with safety pins

4. Side-shoulder bow top

*Take a rectangle scarf

*Now, find the longest side of the scarf and leave it against one side of your stomach

*Tie the two ends together on top of one shoulder, now make a bow

*Take the ends and tie them around your waist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) onMay 13, 2020 at 12:42am PDT

(Video Credit:Komal Pandey)

5. Bolero Scarf shawl pattern

*Take an infinity scarf

*Tie their ends together

*Now slip your arms on top of it simply like you convey the rucksack

*Carry a decent tube top and embellish it well and you are good to go!

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma