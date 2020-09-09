Want to turn your scarf into a trendy top? 5 easy DIY hacks that require no sewing
New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk| The fashion influencers on Instagram have taken their upping game on makeup and fashion with lots of useful tips. Recently, we've come across many videos on the photo-blogging site about how to turn a scarf into tops. All you need is a little twist and turn and you might be the next Instagram sensation. Do you know, you can use scarfs in several different ways? Scarfs are significantly more than a Winter adornment as it tends to be the go-to thing in your closet with right tying methods.
Here are 5 different ways to turn your regular scarf into a top:
1. Halter Top
* Take a large scarf and fold over your back close to your shoulder.
*Hold it over your back, somewhat closer to your shoulder bones
*Now, bring the ends to your front and cross them at your chest.
*Repeat the step and turn it at the back of your neck.
*Now tie a simple knot and you are ready to go!
View this post on Instagram
(Video Credit: Amelie Das)
2. One-shoulder Top
* Take a rectangle-shaped scarf
*Now, take the two closures on the smaller side and tie them together.
*Now take your arm through that hole
*Next step is to wrap it diagonally across your chest.
* Now bring it around your back and repeat the wrapping step until you run of material.
* Last step is to tuck in the end of the scarf.
* For making sure about the top use security pins.
View this post on Instagram
(Video Credit: Bandgi Kalra)
3. Scarf backless top
*Take a scarf
* Fold it to your desired width and place it at the front of your chest
*Now bring the ends to the back and tie them in a knot
*Bring the ends around to the front and tuck them in
*Secure the top with safety pins
4. Side-shoulder bow top
*Take a rectangle scarf
*Now, find the longest side of the scarf and leave it against one side of your stomach
*Tie the two ends together on top of one shoulder, now make a bow
*Take the ends and tie them around your waist
View this post on Instagram
(Video Credit:Komal Pandey)
5. Bolero Scarf shawl pattern
*Take an infinity scarf
*Tie their ends together
*Now slip your arms on top of it simply like you convey the rucksack
*Carry a decent tube top and embellish it well and you are good to go!
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma