New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In our modern life, we have certainly habits that we think are alright to follow but in reality, could be slowly eroding away at our health and immune systems. Experts, share 5 habits which can turn out to be as toxic and dangerous for your body as smoking

Insufficient sleep

Have you noticed how cranky and irritated you become the next day if you do not sleep properly? It is one of the side effects of ignoring quality sleep. As per health professionals, we must take at least 6 hours of sleep each day to make sure our body is rejuvenating at its natural speed. Any compromise in the sleep hours affects your immune system, respiratory and digestive system negatively.

Eating high animal-protein meals

Excessive consumption of meals rich in animal proteins such as cheese and meat can promote cancer growth due to a hormone named IGF1. The risk factor for this is equivalent to smoking. To avoid overconsumption of such proteins, do include plant proteins, like beans, in your meals.

Prolonged sitting hours

Sticking to your chair for the whole day when you go to the office is as dangerous as smoking. Studies have linked sitting for long hours, whether it is for work or driving, to various cancers like lung, breast, and colon. Be sure to move around a little every one or two hours and then continue your work.

Secluding yourself

As much as it is the need of the hour, secluding oneself is still not correct. Since COVID-19 has entered our lives and has changed the definition of normal, physical distancing is what is recommended and not social distancing. Being alone is fine but being lonely is not and there is a very thin line between the two terms which can be a little difficult for one to understand. This can make one more prone to heart diseases. Not just that, it invites additional diseases such as anxiety, emotional disturbances, and even harmful addictions. Try to make some good friends who listen to you even when you are low.

Sitting indoors

Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients which our body needs when it has to build or regain immunity. And the sun is a great source of it, therefore, sitting indoors 24/7 can make your body deficient in vitamin D which can lead to an increase in the risk of diseases including COVID-19.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal