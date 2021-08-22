Festivals and celebrations have started from the month of Shrawan. THerefore, here we are with 5 tips on how to eat smartly during festivals in order to keep your health in check.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It’s that time of the year again. Festivals bring happiness and give one an opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family. However, it is difficult to resist the sumptuous treats that are laid out for everyone to enjoy during this time.

In India, sweets are positively entrenched in our culture as happy celebration foods. And now since the festivals have also begun in the holy month of Sawan with Raksha Bandhan, Onam and more, it is necessary to keep a check on your health while you feast on various cuisines.

Festivals in India are indeed about fun and celebration and food is a major part of it. However, having uncontrolled or unhealthy delicacies can risk your health amidst the monsoon season and can also lead to sudden weight gain which is not very healthy.

Therefore, here we are with 5 tips on how to eat smartly during festivals in order to keep your health in check.

Homemade food

With everyone mastering their cooking skills during the lockdown period, it is advisable to cook your sweets at home rather than purchasing. This is will not only help you monitor the ingredients and its quantities that go into it, but will also enable a sense of satisfaction of it being self-made.

Portion control

It’s always better to take small helpings of your favourite meals and treats rather than depriving yourself of it. Monitor your portions and don’t overeat. Compensate when you can – if you have had two helpings of laddoo’s for lunch, give it a skip during dinner.

Don’t forget to exercise

Remove a small amount of time during the day to burn the excess-calorie intake. It does not have to be a heavy session. Even light exercise is a must and should not be skipped! Even a thirty minute workout can go a long way!

Cook healthy food

Sugar and calories goes hand in hand. Therefore, resorting to sugar alternatives like low calorie sweeteners is a smart way to celebrate this festival. Low calorie sweeteners provide sweetness with minimal calories and you don’t have to compromise on your craving! In addition to it, low calorie sweeteners are absolutely safe to consume as well.

Start with light food

Starting your meal with options like fruits and dry fruits can not just benefit your health but will also make you feel a bit full. This will help you eat less of oily, fried and sweet foods which can help you control your weight gain.

