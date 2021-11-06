New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Just like almost every year this time too, air pollution in the national capital region has reached beyond hazardous levels. Yes, AQI level crossed the 500 mark recently post Diwali 2021 which can be extremely dangerous for people in the long rung to breathe.

One may contract breathing issues, lung problems and even severe diseases like cancer due to the harmful particles and chemicals suspended in the air. Ironically all this happened post COVID-19's wave when India had already been through a major damage in terms of well-being and immunity. People were falling short of oxygen amidst the pandemic and now with the rise in air pollution after the festivals focusing on lung health and breathing is one of the main priorities.

Therefore, here we are with a bunch of a few tips on how to boost lung immunity suggested by experts.

Practice yoga and pranayama

For the ones who are yoga freaks, this yogic technique of breathing can work wonders to boost your lung capacity. It won't just help you increase your lung quality but also make your mind calm amidst the daily chaos. This is because it is very important for you to be relaxed as stress increases the respiratory rate and affects breathing which results in putting pressure on lungs. So pranayama can be a saviour.

Avoid inflammatory foods

According to Ayurveda, India has a certain type of cuisines and foods which can be very beneficial for your health and meanwhile it has also listed down certain sections of food items that can be negative for your health. Avoid foods that increase mucus in your body and rather start consuming more such foods that help in reducing stress like Amla is good for lungs.

Avoid Polluted places

As the lockdown has eased out and festivals are at their peak, there is a sudden increase in pollution levels across many cities and regions in India. Although it is almost impossible to avoid polluted places, it is preferable to stay indoors and away from such places if possible.

Wear a mask at all times

People think the pandemic is over and there's hardly anyone following the basic COVID-19 guidelines which can prove to be dangerous not just for contracting the infectious virus but also for your lungs. Wearing a mask is the best way to prevent the virus from entering your respiratory tract and also can keep you comparatively safer from air pollution as well.

Avoid smoking

You are set to have an adverse effect on the lungs and the respiratory system if you are in the habit of smoking. Therefore, it is advisable to reduce your intake of cigarettes or completely quit it immediately in order to avoid possible breathing issues.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal