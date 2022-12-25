5 Times Malaika Arora's Sartorial Choices Proved That There Is No Age Bar To Fashion

ONE OF the most chic fashionistas in B-town is Malaika Arora. From experimenting with simple or subtle fashion, the actress never limits herself from trying a splash of glamour to any of her sartorial choices. The diva has walked several red carpets dazzling like a queen and leaving her audience in awe of her beauty and elegance. She is a true fashionista in all senses. The actress knows how to dress, style combos and play with colour schemes effectively. Here are 5 times the tinsel town diva proved that fashion caters to no age bar. Have a look:

1. Malaika Arora looks like a queen in this shimmery white-golden dress with full sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

2. This translucent gold intricately embroidered dress is making Malaika Arora look like a fiery yet fashionable queen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

3. In this post, Malaika Arora is acing fashion and style in a black leather gown with a loose plunging neckline. With the correct choice of necklace pieces and minimal makeup, Malaika Arora is setting the temperature high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

4. Malaika Arora's this post is proof that she can slay any dress. She is gracing bold fashion in this studded gold dress paired with a bronze, rose-gold vest and matching heels, jewellery and makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

5. Malaika Aroa made jaws drop in her latest pictures shared by Maneka Harisinghani, her stylist. She is wearing a brown faux leather bralette with matching biker shorts and styled them with a blazer and high-ankle boots.