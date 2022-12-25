5 Times Malaika Arora's Sartorial Choices Proved That There Is No Age Bar To Fashion

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 03:47 PM IST
ONE OF the most chic fashionistas in B-town is Malaika Arora. From experimenting with simple or subtle fashion, the actress never limits herself from trying a splash of glamour to any of her sartorial choices. The diva has walked several red carpets dazzling like a queen and leaving her audience in awe of her beauty and elegance. She is a true fashionista in all senses. The actress knows how to dress, style combos and play with colour schemes effectively. Here are 5 times the tinsel town diva proved that fashion caters to no age bar. Have a look:
1. Malaika Arora looks like a queen in this shimmery white-golden dress with full sleeves.
2. This translucent gold intricately embroidered dress is making Malaika Arora look like a fiery yet fashionable queen.
3. In this post, Malaika Arora is acing fashion and style in a black leather gown with a loose plunging neckline. With the correct choice of necklace pieces and minimal makeup, Malaika Arora is setting the temperature high.
4. Malaika Arora's this post is proof that she can slay any dress. She is gracing bold fashion in this studded gold dress paired with a bronze, rose-gold vest and matching heels, jewellery and makeup.
5. Malaika Aroa made jaws drop in her latest pictures shared by Maneka Harisinghani, her stylist. She is wearing a brown faux leather bralette with matching biker shorts and styled them with a blazer and high-ankle boots.
