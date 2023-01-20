5 Times Esha Gupta's Ethnic Outfits Left Our Jaw Dropped

BOLLYWOOD IS all about daily changes, whether it be in terms of a film, an actress, an actor, etc., but this time Esha Gupta is making the internet go wild with her chic, sassy ensembles. She never misses an opportunity to leave the netizens scratching their heads if she simply leaves the room.

Esha Gupta clearly knows how to present herself in the best possible light when it comes to her exquisite fashion choices. She constantly raises the standard for glitz with each of her looks. Esha's followers are enamoured with her style because of the outfits she wears to red carpet events, weddings, and Indian celebrations. View some of her most iconic appearances by scrolling down to see some of her best ethnic attire.

Esha Gupta was dressed in a chiffon saree from the clothing line Ranian. The mint-colored drape was covered in floral patterns in soft pink, white, and grey hues. It was paired by the diva with a strappy top in the same pattern as the skirt.

In a white and red floral lehenga from the fashion house Riddhi Mehra, Esha Gupta looked gorgeous. She completed the outfit by donning a sheer dupatta and a short-sleeved shirt with a deep V neckline. The actress accessorised the look with dangling earrings and a necklace with stones.

From the apparel line Ranian, Esha Gupta donned a lehenga in black and gold. The garment had ruffled borders and various gold designs designed by Rand Ranian. The clothing had ruffled borders and various gold patterns. A simple black lehengaskirt, a short-sleeved blouse, and a sheer dupatta were worn with it.

In a fuchsia-pink heirloom saree for Diwali 2022, Esha Gupta looked stunning. She paired the drape with a three-quarter sleeve blouse and a choker necklace made of hefty work. Esha made a very stylish ethnic statement.

In a red and gold lehenga by the fashion house Riddhi Mehra, Esha Gupta looked gorgeous. All throughout the outfit, there was fine zari embroidery. She chose to accessorise with a chunky pearl necklace, a pearl choker, and stud earrings.