5 Times BB16 Fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fashion Proved That She Is A Winter-Lover

RULING THE heart of the audience and her fans, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 16. With utmost confidence and style, Priyanka is gracing the Bigg Boss weeks with her well-planned game. She is emerging as one of the strongest contestants in the house amongst other contestants.

Apart from her mindblowing game plan in the Bigg Boss house, the fashion statements of the model-actress Priyanka are unmissable. From styling gowns and mini dresses to ethnic outfits, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is all about eyeconic fashion. Let's have a look at some of the most chic and attractive winter outfits of the Bigg Boss diva, Priyanka.

1. Comfy Sweaters

Priyanka is currently in the Bigg Boss house and is giving tough competition to other contestants. Popularly called out as BB Sensation Priyanka by her fans, she can ace any outfit with comfort. She wore this black-white floral-designed comfy sweater in one of the BB's recent episodes. Styling her hair in a low bun hairstyle with minimal blushy makeup, Priyanka is a total beauty in this winter comfy black sweater.

2. Oversized Jackets

Priyanka in this white oversized jacket is a must in your winter wardrobe. She styled this white soft jacket over a mini purple dress which is making her look gorgeous and stylish.

3. Coats

What's more comfortable than a t-shirt, jeans, coat and boots to style winter fashion? BB star Priyanka paired a red top with light blue wide-leg jeans along with a white-lined coat. She aced the winter game with classy black boots over her outfit and aced her overall look with a black leather essentials bag.

4. Long Coats

During her London diaries for the shoot of her serial Udaariyan, in one of her looks, she paired a long red coat over a white tee and jeans. She let her hair open and aced the look with essentials black bag.

5. Black is Love

The colour scheme in Priyanka's wardrobe is colourful, but the actress in this light blue and black coat combo is a treat to the soar eyes. She paired her outfit with matching black colour high-heel boots which are adding grace and style to her winter fashion game.