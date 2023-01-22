5 Things Your Hair Conditions Indicate About Your Health That You Must Know

OUR HAIR conditions seem to tell a lot about our overall body and health. We all face numerous hair problems in our life which we try to combat by using various hair care products and natural home remedies. But do we ever wonder, what these problems indicate before trying to resolve them?

Hair care problems such as hair fall, premature greying, and pattern baldness are not just hair problems but indicate some deficiencies in the body that give birth to these issues. Read below to know what some specific hair problems indicate about your overall health.

1. Premature Greying

Premature greying is defined by the National Library of Medicine as the graying of hair before the age of 20 years in Caucasians and before 30 years in African American population. It can have severe negative effects on an individual's confidence, self-esteem, and social acceptance. The major factors that contribute to premature greying include hereditary, melanin stops producing color, stress, poor diet, and many more. When an individual is exposed to long-term stress, chronic or oxidative stress can cause damage to the DNA and lower the supply of hair follicles.

2. Hair Shedding/ Hairfall

Hair loss can also be caused by the deficiency of essential nutrients in the body. When an individual's body does not have enough amounts of iron, the body is unable to produce hemoglobin in the blood. Now, hemoglobin is responsible for carrying oxygen for the growth and repair of cells throughout the body, including stimulating hair growth.

3. Hair Thinning

According to Healthline, sudden hair thinning can be caused due to variety of reasons such as long-term exposure to stress, pregnancy, hormonal changes, discontinuing birth control pill use, thyroid, and many more. Hair loss (alopecia) can affect the scalp and the entire body and can be temporary or permanent. Moreover, severe or prolonged hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can cause loss of hair.

4. Split Ends

Split ends generally happen when the end of the hair becomes dry, frayed, and brittle. Exposure to extreme weather conditions, and hair care techniques such as blowing, straightening and many more can cause split ends. Also, if you're dehydrated, it leaves the hair to become dry, and brittle, develop split ends, and lead to more hair fall.

5. Itchy Scalp

We all know that some common reasons for an itchy scalp are dandruff, allergic reactions, lice, hives, inflammation, reactions to hair products, etc. However, an itchy and flaky scalp can also be an outcome of low levels of Vitamin B2, B6, and B3 and zinc in the body. Many studies suggest that low zinc levels in the body can also be one of the factors contributing to an itchy and flaky scalp.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)