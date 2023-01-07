5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gajar Ka Halwa That You Must Know

AS INDIANS have a weakness for desserts, it eventually peaks during the winter months when the body requires more energy to stay warm. With the chilly winter season, people keep themselves warm with healthy soups and dishes. As someone says 'winter' the first thing that comes into our mind is delicious 'Gajar ka halwa.' The relishing Indian carrot halwa is induced with abundant nutrients that promote better health and keep you warm in chilly weather. The time, energy and effort are given in preparing this traditional gajar ka halwa. However, this seasonal dish is a delight to our taste buds as well as our health. Read below the astonishing health benefits of gajar ka halwa that you probably didn't know.

1. Beneficial For Eye Health

According to numerous health experts, carrot halwa is excessively beneficial for eye health. Carrots are rich in vitamins A, and C and fibres which are advantageous for vision, good skin, immune system. It is also a great source of antioxidants that are said to have anti-cancer properties.

2. Keeps You Warm

In cold winter seasons, carrot halwa or gajar ka halwa is best served hot. The popular dessert is made with combined ingredients including carrots, milk, condensed milk, sugar, ghee and chopped nuts. Ayurveda advocates that ghee in any food recipe can give the body some warmth and comfort to beat chilly weather and build strong immunity to fight diseases.

3. Packed With Nutrients

The essential ingredients used in preparing gajar ka halwa are carrots, milk, ghee and nuts. All these ingredients are loaded with proteins, vitamins, calcium and magnesium that are building blocks for good health.

4. Good For Skin And Bones

With main ingredients such as carrots, they contain vitamin K and some amounts of calcium and phosphorus which all contribute to bone health and can also prevent osteoporosis. They are also loaded with vitamin A and beta-carotene which can help in reducing and preventing blemishes by reducing inflammation.

5. Boosts Immunity

Enriched with vitamin C, carrots are an excellent source of winter immunity. Adding dashes of ghee into the relishing dish along with nuts can further add to its immunity quotient.

Easy To Make Recipe: