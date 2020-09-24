From improving cholesterol to healing wounds, here are the top 5 health benefits of honey.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Honey is frequently used as a food ingredient and also contains multiple health benefits. It acts as a magical medicine for hair loss, weight loss, blood pressure, skin, and many other problems because it has anti-oxidants, antibacterial, antifungal and nutritional properties. This sweet liquid is prepared by the honeybees using the nectar from flowers, which makes it sweet and tasty. Here are some amazing health benefits of Honey.

Rich in anti-oxidants: Honey works as a natural antioxidant agent that helps to regulate blood pressure and keeps your body clean from inside. It also helps to clean your skin naturally and make its nourishment formula keeps your skin smooth. For better results, you can mix one tablespoon in lukewarm water and drink it in the morning.

Helps improve cholesterol: Honey does wonders for the skin, weight loss and other common health issues. It also reduces LDL cholesterol in the body and raises HDL cholesterol to a sufficient amount. It is also helpful for diabetic patients as it contains less calories.

Honey helps in healing burn and wound: It also acts as a catalyst in healing wounds, burn or scratches. Honey has many benefits for the skin and healing is one of them. Honey can directly be used on the skin, it does not have any harmful effects.

Suppress cough: Honey is well-known medicine for treating cough. It is highly effective for children, so, if your child is suffering from common cold and cough, take 4 to 5 crushed Tulsi leaves and mix it with honey. It will give immediate relief.

Acts as an energy booster: Honey contains natural sugars and it gets burn easily in the body. It acts as an energy booster. So, replace your sugar, energy drinks and other harmful sources of energy boosters with honey.

