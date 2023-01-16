5 Superfoods To Get A Healthy And Strong Immune System This Winter Season

WINTER SEASON tend to make us prone to diseases and seasonal illnesses. It is quite essential to keep ourselves healthy in order to stay away from illnesses and diseases. Feeding the body with certain foods may help in building a strong immune system, which further leads to a healthy body and mind. According to Healthline, regularly eating a variety of nutritious foods rich in vitamins and minerals, such as citrus fruits and spinach, can help boosts the immune system and develop better health. Therefore, we bring you a compiled list of superfoods that are a must in your winter diet for a healthy and strong immune system.

1. Citrus Fruits

Almost every citrus fruit is rich in vitamin C content and is easy to add to any of your meals. Some popular citrus foods include grapefruit, oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes etc. The high amounts of vitamin C in citrus fruits is an essential nutrient which helps give the immune system boost.

2. Red Bell Peppers

Red bell peppers are rich in vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that fights cell damage, boosts the immune system response to microbes and has an anti-inflammatory effect. Bell peppers contain a solid amount of vitamin A, which is known to build a strong immune system.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli contains a high amount of potassium which helps in maintaining a healthy nervous system and optimal brain function. Packed with vitamins A, C and E as well as fibre and many other antioxidants, broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables to include in your diet.

4. Garlic

According to Cold And Flu Center, garlic is high in sulphur content which helps in fighting cold and flu. Garlic can be crushed, chewed or sliced to produce allicin and has immune-boosting properties. It is rich in antioxidants and sulfur-containing compounds such as allicin which is known to protect the body against illnesses.

5. Lean Protein

Lean proteins foods include beans, peas and lentils which can be eaten dried or cooked. They are all rich in proteins and less in healthy nutrients such as saturated fat and dietary cholesterol. A diet rich in lean proteins can help in building muscles and burn calories when combined with exercise and plays an important role in developing a healthy immune system.