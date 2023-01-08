5 Relishing And Easy-To-Make Soup Recipes To Keep Your Warm In Winters

DIFFERENT PARTS of the country are experiencing extreme weather conditions with temperatures dipping severely day by day. In such chilly weather, all we try to do is keep ourselves warm. From layering clothes over the body to staying in bed, the winter season makes us lethargic and difficult to do daily activities.

However, consuming warm and delicious soups is one of the best ways to get away with winter chills along with being sound about your health and well-being. A bowl of warm soup curled up in a winter bed is the most comforting thing. Therefore, we bring you some easy-to-make and delicious soup recipes to experience that comfort.

1. Tomato And Jasmine Tea Soup

From supporting weight loss to providing the body with essential nutrients, tomato and jasmine tea soup is one of the most relishing soups to enjoy in winter. It is prepared by using ingredients of tabasco, herbs and truffle oil.

How To Make:

2. Chicken Soup

This soup recipe boosts the immune system and helps the body fight off cold and flu viruses. With medicinal properties, chicken soup can be an ideal recipe to get away with winter chills.

How To Make:

3. Mulligatawny Soup

Mulligatawny Soup is a spiced Indian curry recipe made from creamy red lentils, carrots, apples and coconut milk. It is uber comforting and nourishing, especially in winter.

How To Make:

4. Beetroot Soup

With the nourishing qualities of beetroot, this soup in winter helps in balancing blood sugar levels and maintains blood pressure levels. Beetroots are rich in folate and aid cell growth and prevent cell damage.

How To Make:

5. Carrot Ginger Soup

This soup is rich in antioxidants and provides heat to the body. Carrot ginger soup cure sore or swollen throat improves eye health and is a great immunity booster in the winter season.

How To Make: