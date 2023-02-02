5 Reasons Why You Should Include Lotus Root Into Your Diet Plan Right Now

Lotus roots also go by the name Kamal Kakdi, which is another name for them. (Image Credit: Pexels)

THE LOTUS flower was chosen as India's national flower many years ago. The most exquisite flower has long been revered in many Asian countries as a superb representation of pristine beauty and divine beauty. Because it incorporates both our cultural and religious traditions, the lotus flower is also significant to Indian culture.

The lotus flower not only does this, but it also disperses its roots across the bottom of a lake, stream, river, or other body of water. Lotus roots also go by the name Kamal Kakdi, which is another name for them.

The advantages of lotus flowers are actually unknown to a huge number of individuals. Do you know that this useful component has a long history of usage in herbal medicine? So, the following are some of the main benefits of using lotus root in your diet:

Helps In Blood Pressure Regulation

Because it is a good source of potassium, lotus root is a strong vasodilator. Consuming it can lower your risk of having a heart attack and keep your arteries from being blocked. Lotus root contains pyridoxine, which helps control blood homocysteine levels.

Helps In Losing Weight

In addition to having fewer calories, it also has a lot of dietary fibre, which makes you feel satisfied for longer. You'll feel less peckish during the day and consume fewer fatty meals as a result. Additionally, it aids in digestion, which further aids in weight loss.

Low Stress

The lotus root contains a vitamin B complex that includes pyridoxine. This substance interacts with brain nerve receptors that are involved in lowering stress, irritation, and headaches.

Good Blood Flow

Do you know that including this lotus root in a balanced diet might be a great way to increase energy levels and blood circulation? Lotus roots contain significant amounts of iron and copper, which help reduce the risk of anaemia and improve vitality and blood flow.

Rich In Vitamin C

Collagen, which can help maintain the strength and integrity of our blood vessels, organs, and skin, is one of the essential elements present in lotus root. Vitamin C is another. 100 grammes of lotus root provide 73% of the daily recommended amount of this vitamin.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)