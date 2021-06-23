According to experts, the alcohol content in the sanitizer makes your hands even drier which need moisturization. Read on to know other benefits of using a handcream.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Skincare is essential for everyone especially the ones who have a dry skin. Although by issues like these, people often think of their face, we aren't just talking about the face but also other parts of your body which need attention like your hands. Yes, we know that enough has been said about washing hands and keeping them clean amidst COVID-19 pandemic but is that really it? Well, no. One needs to take extra care of their hands which goes more than just washing them or cleaning them.

When you ash your hands, your skin in that area tends to get dry and dehydrated after wiping the water. Therefore, it is very necessary to keep your hands moisturized. Also, if you are thinking that apart from washing, even sanitized hands need handcreams, then yeah, you are right! According to experts, the alcohol content in the sanitizer makes your hands even drier which need moisturization. Well, if that isn't enough, here we are with a few benefits of why you should star using a handcream.

Keeps your hands hydrated

The skin on the back of our hands is thinner and has fewer oil glands, making it more prone to dryness. In comparison, the skin on our palms is a lot thicker, so for moisture to penetrate this area, it is advisable to use a hand cream that uses efficacious formulations that are infused with the goodness of Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid and promises hydration with anti-bacterial properties.

Cleanses germs

Hands are undeniably the most precious assets that are used to access and communicate with the world. More often than not, they are often subject to invisible bacteria and germs. Excessive use of hand wash or sanitizer may damage the sensitive skin of your hands; thus, it is recommended to opt for a high-quality anti- bacterial hand cream that can serve the dual purpose of hydration and protection against germs.

Saves your skin from ageing

What the face conceals, the hands give-away, holds true when it comes to matters of age. Our hands spend just as much time exposed to external elements as our faces and when we neglect to care for them, we leave them defenseless against the effects of aging. A dermatologist recommended hand cream will help boost moisture levels and skin elasticity, while combating pigmentation, dehydration and premature wrinkling.

Helps you relax

The ritual of applying a hand-cream can prove to be a peaceful experience and a quick escape from a hectic day. The gentle of act of massaging the hands as they soak in all the hydration is known to calm the nerves, alleviate anxiety and unclog mental pores. This short 'me-time' break lends us a moment of self-reflection that can do wonders not just for our hands but also our mind.

Good for nails

The area around nails is designed to protect our nails from bacterial infections. The process of excessive handwashing can make cuticles dry and flaky, making them vulnerable to bacterial infections. Applying a good quality hand cream will ensure that the cuticles and nails are nourished and well looked after, making them appear healthy, bright and shiny.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal