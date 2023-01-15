5 Reasons To Include Meditation In Your Regular Routine For a Healthy Body And Mind

MEDITATION IS a habitual process of training your mind to focus and redirect your thoughts. From managing stress, depression, and anxiety to regulating blood pressure, pain and sleep quality, meditation has numerous health benefits. One can practice meditation to relax, reduce anxiety, stress and many more. Read below the reasons why you should include meditation in your regular regime.

1. De-stressing

According to Mayo Clinic, Meditation can produce a deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind. During meditation, you focus your attention and eliminate the stream of jumbled thoughts that may be crowding your mind and causing stress. This process may result in enhanced physical and emotional well-being.

2. Controls Anxiety

Healthline advocates that meditation can reduce stress levels, further lessening anxiety. Meditation has the ability to produce a deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind. While meditating, one focuses their attention and eliminates the stream of jumbled thoughts which may crowd the mind and cause stress.

3. Increases Self-Awareness

People who practise meditation regularly develop self-awareness over time. They take control of their thoughts, feelings and emotions and develop a better self of themselves, which ultimately increase self-awareness.

4. Can Help Fight Addictions

According to the Addiction Center, meditation acts as a therapy which allows practitioners to feel peace at the moment. With this, someone with trouble focusing on daily activities and craving substances instead can learn present-moment awareness through the breath.

5. Improves Sleep

According to Healthline, nearly half of the popular struggle with insomnia at some point of time in their life. Numerous meditation techniques can help relax and control thoughts that interfere with the quality of sleep. Moreover, meditation also increases the natural melatonin levels to help with more restful sleep.