5 Places Across Globe That Pay People To Move There

TRAVELLING THE countries across the world is a dream for most of us. Travelling across the globe allows you to meet new people, make memories and expand your knowledge. But what if someone told you that by people get paid for moving to some countries throughout the world? Many countries provide you with an amazing opportunity to settle in their dream countries and get paid in exchange for the same. Numerous countries are offering people whopping amounts of money to move there under certain plans and policies. Here’s a list of the top 5 countries that will pay you to move:

1. Albinen, Switzerland

Albinen is a small charming town in Switzerland that invites people to move there and even pays for it to increase its population. According to Multiplier, Expats under 45 years of age are offered 20,000 Swiss Francs or around $21,000 for moving, and 10,000 Swiss Francs, or approximately $10,000 for moving their children. To qualify for this, the applicant has to be at least under 45 years of age. The applicant must be willing to invest a minimum of US$201,600 or 200,000 francs to buy or build a home, which should be the applicant's primary and permanent home. The agreement is that the applicant should be willing to stay in Albinen for 10 years.

2. Sardinia, Italy

Sardinia in Italy is a marvellous Mediterranean island that pays people €15,000 to move there. This is done to attract new residents to increase the population. Sardinia has been among one of the give identified global 'Blue Zone' whose residents live longer than the worldwide average because of their healthy lifestyle.

3. Topeka, Kansas, USA

Topeka, the state capital, offers potential new residents up to $15,000 to move there. It is an effort to stimulate the local economy of the area. Also, a pilot program known as CHoose Topeka is luring people who are ready to relocate and work in Kansas city with around $15,000 or $10,000 in return.

4. Santiago, Chile

The Chilean government is making efforts to transform Santiago into an International Tech Hub and is offering entrepreneurs a whopping amount of around $40,000 to move in there and launch their own businesses. However, moving there needs extensive planning and budget too.

5. Vermont, USA

According to an official Vermont government website, Since 2018, through programs developed by the Vermont Legislature, the State of Vermont has awarded $1,780,000 to attract new residents, grow the workforce, and provide support to Vermont employers. In total, 435 new workers and their families have moved to Vermont utilizing these programs. Moreover, the Workers Relocation Incentive Program, helps you to minimise your moving expenses with a reimbursement amount of up to $7,500 to move into the city.