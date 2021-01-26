Studies have shown that people with diabetes are at a higher risk of several clinical outcomes of COVID-19. Therefore, here we are with a few most common myths related to this disease which you should be aware of. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diabetes has become a global health issue and almost every other person is seeking medical help. This has been happening especially after the disease came under the spotlight since the COVID-19 outbreak. And, the bigger the disease the larger the myths start doing a round of the internet about it. Therefore, here we are bursting six common myths about diabetes. Take a look

MYTH: Only older people get diabetes

FACT: Earlier, diabetes occurring in children and youngsters was considered to be type 1 (juvenile/ insulin-dependent) diabetes. Nowadays, an unhealthy lifestyle is causing many youngsters to develop a more common variety of type 2 diabetes. Today, it is not uncommon for teenagers or people in their 20s and 30s to be detected as being type 2 diabetic.

MYTH: Diabetes medicines should not be taken for long as they damage kidneys

FACT: Many people stop their diabetes medicines once their blood reports are normal, fearing damaged by long term usage of medicines. The truth is that stopping medicines will again cause the blood sugar level to rise and uncontrolled blood sugar may damage not only the kidneys but also eyes, nerves, heart, the liver in the long run

MYTH: Fasting and 2-hour post-lunch reports are within normal limits, I needn't worry

FACT: Your sugar level at other times of the day or on other days may not be within limits. Hence, you need to do a blood test called HbA1c every 3 months which will tell you if you are well controlled in general over the past 3 months. Apart from that, lipid profile, kidney function tests, liver function tests, eye examination, feet examination should be done at least once a year or in some cases, more frequently, to detect any complications of diabetes at an early stage.

MYTH: Diabetes affects only those who eat more sugar

FACT: Unfortunately, all Indians have a risk of developing type 2 diabetes (we are genetically more prone). However, it is not only the sugar intake but also, an unhealthy lifestyle that decides whether you will develop diabetes or not. This includes irregular meal and sleep timings, over intake of fast food/ oily food leading to weight gain, lack of adequate exercise. Healthy habits need to be inculcated right from childhood. For all the mothers out there, a chubby child is not a healthy child!

MYTH: A special diet is required for diabetics

FACT: This may be true in certain special cases as decided by your doctor. However, most diabetics need to follow a healthy dietary and lifestyle pattern which should be followed even by non-diabetics. What is more important is to have small frequent meals rather than 3 heavy meals, increasing fibre intake in the form of fresh fruits and vegetables, avoiding processed food (tinned/ready to eat meals/ bakery foods), increasing water intake, ensuring adequate sleep and having a brisk walk for 30-40 minutes daily with appropriate footwear.

(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan