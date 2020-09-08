New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Aloe Vera is a medicinal plant that is widely used in home remedies and even in cosmetic products. Earlier, the pot plant was not found at homes because of its thorny leaves. But, when people came to know about its multiple health benefits, they started using it. Aloe Vera holds a green-coloured translucent gel which is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. The gel contains 96 per cent of water, some vitamins, organic and non-organic compounds. Aloe vera gel also contains a complex carbohydrate compound that allows the nutrients to absorb in the cells and to leave their toxins. Aloe Vera is highly beneficial for long hair and glowing skin.

Uses of Aloe Vera

1. Aloe Vera gel contains anti-bacterial properties that help to kill the bacteria in the stomach and intestine. If your stomach is cleaned from inside, it will reflect on your face. So, you can drink aloe vera juice to keep your stomach and skin clean.

2. Aloe Vera is rich in Vitamin C and E, so it helps to rejuvenate the skin cells. It nourishes the skin and serves as an anti-ageing remedy. Take a small piece of Aloe Vera and rub it on your face for 1 minute to rejuvenate your skin.

3. Aloe Vera gel can also be used as an exfoliation scrub. Take 1 spoon of Aloe Vera gel and mix it with a few drops of lemon. Apply the scrub gently on your face, it will exfoliate your skin, fade out scars and dead skin.

4. Aloe Vera is equally beneficial for hair. Take 5 tablespoons of Aloe Vera gel, mix it with a few drops of lemon and apply it on your scalp. It will deep cleanse the scalp and will give you a dandruff-free hair. It will also give shine and strength to your hair.

5. Aloe Vera is also used to reduce weight as it enhances the effectiveness of the diet. The presence of 96 per cent of water, amino acids and vitamins in the gel helps in regulating weight loss enzymes. So, drinking 1 spoon of Aloe Vera juice a day can help in weight loss.

