5 Healthy Cooking Oils That Are Best For A Healthy Heart

COOKING OIL or edible oils are used in cooking, sauteing and frying a wide variety of food. It adds flavour to the dish and is a host of health benefits. Cooking oil is a plant, animal or synthetic liquid fat used for frying, baking and other types of cooking. There are various types of cooking oils available in the market. some of the common cooking oils include olive oil, peanut oil, canola oil, and peanut oil among others.

Cooking oil includes fats that are essential dietary components, vegetable oils are a great source of essential fatty acids. Oils are the basis for many favourite recipes and play a major part in numerous cooking techniques. Therefore, we bring you a compiled list of healthy oils to include in your regular healthy diet.

1. Olive Oil

According to Healthline, olive oil can improve several aspects of heart health. It can reduce blood pressure and inflammation. It is one of the most versatile oil and most frequently used. Extra-virgin olive oil contains higher amounts of healthful monounsaturated fats compared to other oils. According to MedlinePlus, monounsaturated fat can help lower your LDL cholesterol levels. A study published in February 2017 in the journal Circulation found that a Mediterranean diet enriched with 4 tablespoons (tbsp) of virgin olive oil per day helped improve HDL cholesterol.

2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has antioxidant properties that provide potential health benefits. The high amounts of lauric acid in extra virgin coconut oil help the heart by reducing total cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol. It has numerous nutrients that contribute to good health and is ideal for a healthy and good diet. Moreover, coconut oil is a wonderful face cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen and can treat numerous skin problems.

3. Canola Oil

Canola oil is enriched with good fats and can help reduce the risk of heart disease when used instead of saturated fats by reducing the LDL cholesterol in the blood. It is also a good source of vitamins E and K and contains a variety of fatty acids including omega-3 and 6 fatty acids. It is known to be one of the healthiest oil with health benefits such as improving blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

4. Avocado Oil

According to WebMD, avocado oil is a heart-healthy oil, high in oleic acid, which is unsaturated fat. It contains vitamin E and helps the body absorb other fat-soluble vitamins. It is healthy oil with a great source of monosaturated fat which has been linked to reducing LDL cholesterol and increasing HDL cholesterol.

5. Flaxseed Oil

As per Healthline, flaxseed oil is made from ground and processed flax seeds. It is a good source of an essential omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). The benefits of flaxseed range from aiding weight loss, relieving constipation and diarrhoea, helping fight cancer and many more.