5 Fun Drinking Games For Couples To Play And Enjoy This Weekend

ONE OF the finest joys is getting to spend some time with your lover over the weekend. not going out, not going on romantic dates, etc. Couples frequently act and speak in ways that they would never do when sober. Some of the activities can be very illuminating and help people understand a couple's relationship better.

Locate The Location

Ask your partner which body parts make them the happiest, then present them with two options. If you choose correctly, you must consume alcohol; if you choose incorrectly, your partner must consume the shots. You may even turn it into a strip game by ordering your partner to take off a piece of clothing after three incorrect responses.

Drink While You Spin The Wheel

A simple and mind-free drinking game for couples is called drinking roulette. You'll need shot glasses, a wheel, and your preferred beverage for this game. Whatever is in the shot glass you land on, drink it.

Truth Or Dare?

Playing the game "Truth or Dare" with your spouse can help you get closer. This game has straightforward guidelines. You pose a question or issue a challenge to your companion. They will be required to drink if they don't provide an honest response.

Flip A Coin

Start by flipping a coin on alternate sides. It's up to your spouse to determine whether it's heads or tails. Making it a "strip game," where they have to remove garments if they guess incorrectly three times, can amp it up. Play as much as you like or until nothing is left on you.

Make Me Chuckle

Set a 30-second timer, then try to make your spouse laugh or smile throughout that period. If you succeed in doing so, you win, and they must attempt a shot. If not, you get to fire the gun. Do not tickle; that would be dishonest.