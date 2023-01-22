5 Foods To Avoid If You Are Suffering From Irritable Bowel Syndrome

IRRITABLE Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a group of symptoms that affect the digestive system of the body. It is a common disorder that affects the stomach and intestines, also known as the gastrointestinal tract. It is a 'disorder of gut-brain interaction' characterized by a group of symptoms that include abdominal pain, stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhea, and many more.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, irritable bowel syndrome can cause repeated pain in the abdomen, and changes in bowel movements, which may be diarrhea or constipation. Doctors recommend changes in the diet to help ease and treat the symptoms of IBS. Therefore, we bring you five foods that you should avoid if suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.

1. Milk

As per Johns Hopkins Medicine, milk and other milk foods containing lactose such as cheese and ice cream can cause gas and bloat in people who are lactose intolerant.

2. Fried Foods

Typically known as the western diet, Healthline advocates that consuming too many fried foods can cause numerous health problems. The high-fat content present in them can be hard on the body, especially for people suffering from IBS. Fried foods change the chemical makeup of the food, which makes it more difficult to digest the food, leading to uncomfortable digestive symptoms.

3. Caffeinated Drinks

Coffee, soda, and other energy drinks contain large amounts of caffeine which can act as a trigger for irritable bowel syndrome. These caffeinated drinks have a stimulating effect on the intestine which can further cause diarrhea.

4. Processed Foods

Processed foods such as chips, frozen meals, and deep-fried foods, contain high amounts of added salts, sugar, and fats that can lead to major health problems. These foods contain additives or preservatives which can trigger irritable bowel syndrome flare-ups.

5. Garlic And Onions

Garlic and onions add rich flavor and taste to our food, but they can also make it difficult for the intestine to break the food and can lead to symptoms of gas and bloating.

According to Harvard Medical School, research suggests that the small intestine cannot easily absorb foods that contain FODMAPs. They may cause bloating, gas, and stomach pain.

Foods that contain FODMAPS include trusted Sources:

Most dairy products

Some fruits, including apples, cherries, and mango

Some vegetables, including beans, lentils, cabbage, and cauliflower

Wheat and rye

High-fructose corn syrup

Sweeteners such as sorbitol, mannitol, and xylitol

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)