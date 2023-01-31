5 Essential Foods From Your Kitchen That Should Be A Part Of Your Daily Beauty Routine

NUMEROUS kitchen ingredients are ideal for skincare regimes. Indian kitchen shelf is filled with natural herbs and ingredients that are not only good for health but also provide numerous other benefits for skin and hair. An ideal skincare regime includes numerous products ranging from cleansers, serums, face wash, hydrating moisturizers and many more. However, there are various kitchen ingredients that one can add to their skincare routine to get healthy, smooth and glowing skin. Look below for the list of kitchen foods that should be a part of your beauty routine.

1. Papaya

According to Healthline, papaya can be an ideal part of your skincare routine because of its potential benefits. The enzymes papain and chymopapain in papaya can increase inflammation. The protein-dissolving papain can be found in many exfoliating products. These products help reduce acne by removing dead skin cells that can clog pores. Papain can also remove damaged keratin that can build up on the skin and form small bumps.

2. Coffee

Coffee can help in reducing the appearance of cellulite on the skin. Caffeine is a source of serine, that works as a powerful antioxidant to rejuvenate the skin, clear up acne and reduce acne scars. Moreover, it enhances circulation which leads to healthy and energised skin.

3. Besan (Glam Flour)

Besan is one of the most effective therapies for acne and acne scars. This ingredient the skin, eliminates dirt, pollutants and dead skin cells. It is an old remedy for clear skin. Its excellent absorbing properties for an ideal skin.

4. Curd

As per Healthline, the curd is a natural exfoliator and works as a natural moisturiser. Lactic acid and other AHAs present in curd is known to aid exfoliation, reduce inflammation and stimulate the growth of smoother new skin. Curd is a versatile ingredient which is rich in zinc and helps in regulating sebum production, and control pimples and acne.

5. Ghee

Ghee is one of the best kitchen foods that are rich in omega fatty acids and antioxidants which can help in neutralizing free radicals and nourishing the skin. The fatty acids present in ghee encourage deep hydration and make the skin soft and supple.