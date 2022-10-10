5 Effective Ways To Reduce Belly Fat And Look Fit

BELLY fat is linked to numerous diseases as it is one of the most harmful fat in your body. Reducing belly fat is challenging but not impossible. However, many people want to have a flat tummy quickly without even putting in the same. Losing belly fat can have significant benefits for your health and well being.

Belly fat develops as a result of an unhealthy lifestyle. Eating too much, too little or no exercise, consuming food high in sugar and salt etc. Stress can also trigger belly fat with the release of cortisol, a hormone responsible for releasing fat in the body. Read below five effective tips to reduce belly fat.

1. Reduce salt intake

Consuming salt in excess can lead to water retention in the body and may lead to bloating. Those who eat a lower salt diet lose more water weight than those eating higher amounts of salt. Therefore, in order to lose belly fat, avoid taking too much salt. Add other flavors such as herbs and spices to satiate your salt cravings.

2. Balanced Diet

Diet plays a significant role in gaining and losing weight in the body. To lose belly fat, you need to be cautious about the kind of food you're consuming. Consume natural food items such as vegetables, fresh fruits, fish and low-fat dairy. Stay aways from processed food with great amounts of sugar or salt. Stay hydrated throughout the day and consume herbal tea in your routine.

3. Manage Stress

Stress plays a vital role in the changes in our body. If you want to lose your belly fat, you need to manage your daily stress. Stress promotes a hormone known as cortisol which encourages weight gain in the body. So, try to be stress free and positive.

4. Exercise Regularly

When you exercise, calories are burned and body fat percentage decreases to a great extent. Numerous studies show that people can lose belly fat through either moderate aerobic exercise. Be consistent with your exercise routine to get the expected results. Weight training and cardiovascular exercise can reduce fat across the body. Aerobic exercise such as walking, running and swimming can also help in abdominal fat.

5. Avoid Too Much Sugar

Eating excess sugar leads to the liver getting overloaded with fructose and turns into fat. It increases abdominal and liver fat, which in turn results in insulin resistance and other metabolic problems. Therefore, limit consuming added sugar and saturated fat products such as cheese and butter and completely eliminate sugary drinks.